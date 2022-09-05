A Good Window for the 'Well

Motherwell fans can be pleased with the summer transformation on and off the pitch.

Football fans are have become accustomed to the changes in personnel that follow the summer transfer window. As often as not we have to get acquainted with a new squad as the annual clearout makes way for new blood.

For the summer of 2022 the most significant change was in the manager’s office. The departure of Graham Alexander and his much criticised long ball style followed by the installation of Stevie Hammell with his football friendly approach has lifted the spirits of the Fir Park faithful.

Despite the relatively small number of player movements we discover that most of those who were forced to grind out plodding routines last season are able, with the right encouragement, to offer a style of passing play that is productive and entertaining.

The summer additions; Paul McGinn, Josh Morris, Aston Oxborough, Blair Spittal, Rolando Aarons, Stuart McKinstry, Matt Penney and Louis Moult have been well received. McGinn, Spittal and Penney are already fixtures in the starting eleven.

Stephen O’Donnell, an outcast toward the end of the previous regime, is now back in the fold and making a contribution when needed.

Hammell’s former job as head of the Academy means that the aspiring youngsters now see a clear path to the first team. His commitment to them has already delivered top team debuts and their promotions must have a positive echo at all age groups.

News of the final addition to the squad came well after the late night deadline. Whispers of the return of Louis Moult grew to a clamour as the midnight hour approached. Social media sources took a pounding as Motherwell fans searched for confirmation. Patience was rewarded the following afternoon as the returning hero was unveiled.

The squad now has to feed off the goodwill that flows from the stands to the team. The ovation that followed the first half performance against Dundee United must reinforce the belief that Hammell has set the right direction.

Come on ye ‘Well.