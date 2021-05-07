Confirmation of Declan Gallagher’s pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen ended a quiet week at Fir Park.

With no game this weekend and only the formality of a couple of fixtures in the pipeline before the official arrival of the close season it is hardly surprising that thoughts are turning to the beach.

Gallagher’s two season spell following his move from Livingston proved to be good for both club and player. His experience in the back line certainly stabilised our defence and he became the natural inheritor of the captain’s armband following the departure of peter Hartley. No doubt Stephen O’Donnell will be next in line to lead the team from the tunnel.

Motherwell have Liam Grimshaw, Jake Carroll, Ricki Lamie and Bevis Mugabi already committed for next season’s back line along with O’Donnell but the manager will be keen to find a replacement for the experienced defender.

The two remaining fixtures, at Tannadice on Wednesday and against Ross County at Fir Park next Sunday, give Motherwell a chance to finish the league in seventh place. Let’s hope that personal pride and the prospect of some win bonuses can lead to a positive end to this strange season.