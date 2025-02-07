A weekend of penance at Fir Park

This weekend brings Scottish Cup action for sixteen teams. Unfortunately Motherwell isn’t one of them.

The price of the loss to St Johnstone a fortnight ago is an unwanted free weekend for the Steelmen. In the interim there was a second defeat to the Perth side and Stuart Kettlewell walked. A loss to Celtic followed. It may be that a spell without a game may afford the club time for a much needed reset.

Regardless of the fact the no manager was in post the transfer window activity continued. Eight arrived to swell the playing squad and several have already made their debuts. Bids that undervalued Lennon Miller were rebuffed.

Lists of potential new managers abound but none of the supposed favourites has gathered a groundswell of support from the fan base. The chances must be that the appointment will come as a surprise.

Stephen Frail continues his oversight of team activities and he will have to prepare a plan for the upcoming match against Ross County. Will the new man be in place by then?

The league split is on the horizon, only eight games distant, so with the prize still achievable there is every reason to press on and make a success of the season.

Come on ye 'Well