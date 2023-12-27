Aberdeen v Motherwell - Game Aff!

The Aberdeen v Motherwell match was postponed at around 4pm, No doubt a correct decision, pity it was not made before many fans were on the road.

The weather forecast had warned of the dire travel conditions and earlier in the day the Rangers v Ross County fixture was cancelled as the route south was posing an unnecessary risk.

Alan Burrows provided an early update and suggested that conditions at Pittodrie would be acceptable for the game to take place but his later announcement ended the speculation.

"as all major (and most minor) roads became flooded and/or unpassable, or damaged due to fallen trees, and with rail services being cancelled north of Dundee, it was clear it was going to be a very difficult ask for many supporters of both clubs to safely get to Pittodrie."

Unfortunately the late call off will have caused many fans from both teams a wasted or aborted journey. Twitter feeds quickly became populated with tales of woe.

It was a late call off and it should have been made earlier.

Poor stuff.

