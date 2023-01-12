Alan Burrows to leave Motherwell

Alan Burrows has surprised the Motherwell FC community by announcing his departure from the club. A search for a new Chief Executive begins.

Chairman Jim McMahon is quoted on the MFC website:

“We are really sorry to be losing Alan as our Chief Executive. I have had the privilege of knowing him for a very long time, latterly in the Chair/CEO relationship.

“Through this period I have watched him develop into one of the best and most dedicated CEOs I have worked with in my career. His drive, imagination and love for this club have been key in all that we have achieved over the past years.

“We could not have asked for a better representative or leader – he stands for everything the club and fans exemplify – for all our principles. Although we are losing him, we also wish him every success in the future.”

A spot of punditry with GB

Alan will continue in post until a replacement can take over.

His longstanding relationship with the club and its fans sparked with the 1991 cup final and he and his father soon has season tickets. He became active with fan websites and joined the board of the Motherwell Supporters Trust in 2004.

He joined Motherwell in 2007 to develop a new online presence and soon found himself learning about all aspects of the club.

He learned much from Leann Dempster and stepped into her role when she left for Hibs in 2014. Since then he led the club as it transitioned to become fan owned and arguably the best community club in the country.

Regardless of his future direction he will always remain a fan, “Although I’ll shortly leave Fir Park for the last time, my heart will always be with this fantastic club. Thanks again for everything.”