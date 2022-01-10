Alexander extends Fir Park stay to 2025

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has extended his contract to 2025 after a strong first year at Fir Park.

“We have been absolutely delighted with Graham’s contribution since joining our club 12 months ago and we are excited about what he is trying to build with us,” chairman Jim McMahon told the Motherwell website on Monday.

“He is talented, hard-working, dedicated and fully buys into the multifaceted role at Motherwell.

The 50-year-old took charge in January 2021 and successfully led the side away from the relegation battle.

Summer was spent revamping the squad and, after a slow start, Motherwell reached the turn of the year sitting a happy fourth in the table.

The tight nature of the league means nothing can be taken for granted in the remainder of the campaign but objectively it is hard to say Alexander has not done everything asked of him so far.

And with the new club policy of three-year contracts all round for sought after playing targets, it makes sense to have the man in the manager's office tied down as well.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract here at Motherwell and continue the progress we have all made in the last 12 months,” Alexander said.

“I have a brilliant relationship with the people I work with every day, and the environment that we’re allowed to develop here to produce results is particularly rewarding.

“We know we have much more to achieve here. We will strive to work as hard as ever to serve Motherwell in the best way.”

Motherwell return from the break away to Ross County on January 18.