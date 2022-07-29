Alexander leaves Motherwell by mutual consent

Graham Alexander is no longer manager of Motherwell. The club released the news less than 24 hours after the Europa Conference League defeat by Sligo Rovers.

The overwhelming outcry from Motherwell fans increased the pressure on the beleaguered manager and the club board was quick to react.

Alexander was appointed in January 2021 after the departure of Stephen Robinson. He guided the team from the relegation zone and secured top level football. A major revamp of the squad followed and by the end of 2021 the team was well placed in the top half of the table.

His success earned him a contract extension and in January 2022 it was announced that he had agreed terms until 2025. Despite a poor second half of the season the team managed to scrape in to the top six and the fifth place finish secured a European spot.

The calendar year 2022 did not deliver much in the way of entertaining football and a low point arrived with the double loss in the ECL qualification round.

The announcement on the club website included the following from chairman Jim McMahon, “Graham asked to speak with us early on Friday morning, and everyone agreed that it would be best to make a change.”