Alexander Wins Motherwell Job

Graham Alexander is the new manager of Motherwell FC.

The 49 year old was interviewed on Wednesday and starts immediately. He was relieved of his duties at Salford City in October where he had been manager for over two years. He will bring with him long-term assistant Chris Lucketti.

Alexander had a long playing career that included more than 400 appearances for Preston North End before he moved to management. Most of his experience on and off the field has been in the north of England. No doubt his knowledge of the players in that region will soon be put to use.

He was late to the international scene and won the first of his 40 caps aged 30.

The appointment follows the resignation of Stephen Robinson following a run of ten games without a win that saw Motherwell drop to a share of bottom place in the league table. He had criticised the players with increasing intensity and brought an end to his reign at the club. Since taking the job in 2017 he had delivered European football, a third place finish and a couple of cup finals.

Graham Alexander can now be added to the list of Motherwell managers - good luck.

Motherwell managers (not counting interims):

Stephen Robinson 2017-2020

Mark McGhee 2015 – 2017

Ian Baraclough 2014-2015

Stuart McCall 2010-2014

Craig Brown 2009 – 2010

Jim Gannon 2009 – 2009

Mark McGhee 2007 – 2009

Maurice Malpas 2006 – 2007

Terry Butcher 2002 – 2006

Eric Black 2001 – 2002

Billy Davies 1998 – 2001

Alex McLeish 1994 – 1998

Tommy McLean 1984 – 1994

Bobby Watson 1983 – 1984

Jock Wallace 1982 – 1983

David Hay 1981 – 1982

Ally McLeod 1979 – 1981

Willie McLean 1975 – 1978

Ian St John 1972 – 1975

Bobby Howitt 1965 – 1972

Bobby Ancell 1955 – 1965

George Stevenson 1946 – 1955

John Hunter 1910 – 1946