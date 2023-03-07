All smiles at Fir Park

The recent upturn in form has given Motherwell fans much needed comfort but a stiff test lies ahead.

There’s no doubt that the dark clouds that had descended over Fir Park in mid-February have been blown away by the impressive four game run under the new manager. By any standards a haul of ten points from a possible twelve would be considered excellent but given that it followed a cup loss to Raith Rovers and a dozen league games without a win, the revival is outstanding.

Changes of formation, the assimilation of the winter additions, a positive attitude and a wee bit of luck have combined to produce performances that seemed impossible a month ago. Motherwell are solid at the back and eager to advance. The reward is a ten point advantage over bottom club Dundee United. Is it unrealistic to look upward with a seven point gap to sixth placed St Mirren?

Former manager Graham Alexander has concluded that Motherwell are safe though few claret and amber regulars will agree. A tough road lies ahead before the league splits. Rangers (h), Hibs (a), Livingston (h), Dundee United (h) and Celtic (a) have to be negotiated.

Meanwhile the fruits of the good spell will give a boost to the squad. Kevin van Veen’s brace in Dingwall brought his season tally to seventeen and with it lots of column inches. Sean Goss has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Northern Ireland UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying group as they take on San Marino and Finland at Windsor Park later this month.

Stuart Kettlewell finds himself in the limelight as the Glen’s Vodka Premiership manager of the month for February. That’s quite an accolade but no other manager has effected such a dramatic change in his first two weeks in the job. Another award before the season end will be most welcome.