Askou appoints his assistant

Jens Berthel Askou has appointed 34 year old Max Rogers as his assistant manager.

The well travelled coach has built an impressive CV after taking his Sports Science degree at Edinburgh’s Napier University. As youth coach and assistant manager he had spells at Aberdeen and St Mirren before moving at Orlando and St Louis. Shrewsbury, Indy Eleven and Miami came next and laterally he was Shaun Maloney’s assistant at Wigan.

Max Rogers (thanks to MFC for the photo)

The MFC website reports the manager saying, “Max fits the profile we have been looking for perfectly. He is extremely passionate, detailed and hard-working, and has an innovative approach to his work. At a young age, he has gained a lot of valuable experience through different coaching roles and environments with very talented and modern-thinking people. And on top of that, he has a solid, positive and likeable personality that will inspire and motivate his surroundings.”

The squad will set off for a week’s training in the Netherlands on Wednesday as the new management team get to know their players.

The camp will conclude with a friendly against FC Twente on Tuesday 1 July before the homeward journey from Delden on the Wednesday. Details of the location and ticket information can be found here.