Back to action this week

With the Motherwell squad back from a week of warm weather training, preparations for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie take centre stage.

Stephen Robinson made his enthusiasm for the Tenerife experience known when he chatted to shareholders at the recent AGM. But he also acknowledged that the three week spell without match practice was a significant factor in last season's early departure from the knockout competition.

To counter that dip Motherwell and Hibs will meet in a midweek closed door match as the Premiership sides aim to return to full speed ahead of their respective meetings with Championship opposition. We play at Dens Park on Saturday and Hibs visit Tannadice on Sunday.

We are halfway through winter transfer window and apparently keeping a low profile. Devante Cole's loan spell is at an end but there have been no hints that a replacement is on the way. By way of positive news there is encouraging news about three of our players in long term recovery.

Talking to MFC TV as the training week ended the manager said, "Christian Ilic is looking really sharp, Charles Dunne is making progress and is back on the pitch again and David Turnbull has started running." The pictures of Turnbull trotting freely in the sunshine will cheer Motherwell fans and raise further anticipation as the second half of the season approaches.

The Sunday Mail has reported that three English Championship sides have ambitions to sign Declan Gallagher. The defender has made a wonderful start to his spell at Motherwell since his move from Livingston last summer and his loss after only half a season would be a blow.

The return to action comes with the hope a decent cup run and a tilt at a European spot. It's a good time to be a 'Well fan.