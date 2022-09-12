Back to business

The SPFL has announced that professional football is back in business and therefore we can look forward to Motherwell v Hearts on Sunday.

A full card was lost last weekend and as yet there is no word on a rescheduled date for Motherwell's match in Dingwall.

Hearts play in the Europa Conference on Thursday hence the match at Fir Park has been put back 24 hours. Riga FS will provide their opposition and the opening leg will be in Latvia.

Sunday's game will be followed by an international break. Scotland have a home double against Ukraine on Wednesday 21 October followed by Ireland on Saturday 24 October. On Tuesday 27 October the Ukraine away fixture will complete the UEFA Nations League triple.

Domestic competition will resume with Motherwell away to Celtic on Saturday 1 October.

Ross County have indicated that tickets purchased for the postponed match last weekend will be valid on the rescheduled date. Refunds for away tickets can be had via the Motherwell ticket office.