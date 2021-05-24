Big clearout at Fir Park

Motherwell have revealed the summer departures from Fir Park. It's a big list.
Graham Alexander enlarged his squad in the winter window as he made preparations to haul the team away from the relegation zone. Players arrived on loan and on short term contracts and the manager ensured there was cover for injuries and suspensions. It is now time to clear the decks and prepare for the new season.
The MFC website carries the following details.
These players have reached the end of their contract and will leave the club.
Allan Campbell
Aaron Chapman
Findlay Cook
Sam Foley
Declan Gallagher
Paul Hale
Yusuf Hussain
Christopher Long
Ross MacIver
Matthew McDonald
Sam Muir
Liam Polworth
Lewis Robertson
Harry Robinson
Sherwin Seedorf
Jamie Semple
Cammy Williamson
The following six players will reach the end of their loan spells.
Jake Hastie (Rangers)
Liam Kelly (Queens Park Rangers)
Tyler Magloire (Blackburn Rovers)
Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra)
Jordan Roberts (Heart of Midlothian)
Harry Smith (Northampton Town)
Offers have been made to
Devante Cole
Dean Cornelius
Charles Dunne
and Scott Fox.
The new squad will be build around the following remaining players.
GKs:
1 Trevor Carson (2022)
12 Scott Fox (offered terms/trial)
23 PJ Morrison (2022)
Defence:
2 Liam Grimshaw (2022)
3 Jake Carroll (2023)
4 Ricki Lamie (2022)
5 Nathan McGinley (2022)
16 Bevis Mugabi (2022)
18 Charles Dunne (offered terms/trial)
27 Max Johnston
33 Stephen O'Donnell (2023)
Midfield:
8 Robbie Crawford (2022)
7 Mark O'Hara (2022)
14 Steven Lawless (2022)
15 Barry Maguire (2022)
22 Liam Donnelly (2022)
Dean Cornelius (offered terms/trial)
Forwards:
32 Tony Watt (2022)
44 Devante Cole (offered terms/trial)