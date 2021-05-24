Big clearout at Fir Park

Last updated : 24 May 2021 By John Wilson

Motherwell have revealed the summer departures from Fir Park. It's a big list.

Graham Alexander enlarged his squad in the winter window as he made preparations to haul the team away from the relegation zone. Players arrived on loan and on short term contracts and the manager ensured there was cover for injuries and suspensions. It is now time to clear the decks and prepare for the new season.

The MFC website carries the following details.

These players have reached the end of their contract and will leave the club.

Allan Campbell

Aaron Chapman

Findlay Cook

Sam Foley

Declan Gallagher

Paul Hale

Yusuf Hussain

Christopher Long

Ross MacIver

Matthew McDonald

Sam Muir

Liam Polworth

Lewis Robertson

Harry Robinson

Sherwin Seedorf

Jamie Semple

Cammy Williamson

The following six players will reach the end of their loan spells.

Jake Hastie (Rangers)

Liam Kelly (Queens Park Rangers)

Tyler Magloire (Blackburn Rovers)

Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra)

Jordan Roberts (Heart of Midlothian)

Harry Smith (Northampton Town)

Offers have been made to

Devante Cole

Dean Cornelius

Charles Dunne

and Scott Fox.

The new squad will be build around the following remaining players.

GKs:

1 Trevor Carson (2022)

12 Scott Fox (offered terms/trial)

23 PJ Morrison (2022)

Defence:

2 Liam Grimshaw (2022)

3 Jake Carroll (2023)

4 Ricki Lamie (2022)

5 Nathan McGinley (2022)

16 Bevis Mugabi (2022)

18 Charles Dunne (offered terms/trial)

27 Max Johnston

33 Stephen O'Donnell (2023)

Midfield:

8 Robbie Crawford (2022)

7 Mark O'Hara (2022)

14 Steven Lawless (2022)

15 Barry Maguire (2022)

22 Liam Donnelly (2022)

Dean Cornelius (offered terms/trial)

Forwards:

32 Tony Watt (2022)

44 Devante Cole (offered terms/trial)