Bottom six ahead

Saturday’s results mean Motherwell will finish the season with five games in the bottom six. What will we get?

The SPFL and the TV companies will get their heads together to produce the fixture list that will take us into May. The intention is to balance home and away meetings but on this occasion there will have to be some compromise.

In the pre-split phase, Motherwell have been at Fir Park sixteen times and on the road for seventeen. To deliver equity after 38 games, there will have to be a further three homes and two aways. That implies an imbalance with one of the other bottom six opponents.

The record so far is,

Ross County - played 2 home and 1 away so we should be away,

St Johnstone – played 2 away and 1 home so we should be home,

Hearts – played 2 h and 1 away so we should be away,

Kilmarnock - played 2 away and 1 home so we should be home,

and

Dundee - played 2 home and 1 away so we should be away.

It would seen that Motherwell will have to play a third home game against one of Ross County, Hearts or Dundee. If that option is not chosen then the Fir Park coffers will suffer by the loss of a home gate with 18 at Fir Park and 20 on the road.

We may have to wait a day or two for the announcement.