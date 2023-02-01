Busy window for 'Well

The lights burned late into the night at Fir Park as Motherwell processed transfer window business.

Four new signings (Shane Blaney, Riku Danzaki, Mikael Mandron and Olly Crankshaw) were already in place before deadline day but there was an expectation that more would arrive to plug obvious gaps in the squad.

Sondre Solholm left for Odds BK in Norway with the best wishes of all for a reported fee around £200k. Connor Shields completed his loan move to Queen’s Park. Matt Penney's loan spell ended and Barry Maguire was loaned to Dundee. Replacements were needed.

As the last day in January drew to a close fans pounded the Twitter button anxious for news. Alan Burrows calmed nerves somewhat with a reassuring message but it was not until the final hour that the craving was satisfied.

Jack Aitchison was transferred from Barnsley. The 22 year old forward has made 23 appearances this season and scored against Accrington Stanley last week. He was joined in the ‘Well Twitter feed minutes later by James Furlong. The 20 year old left back comes on an end of season loan from Brighton.

There was overnight action too. Jon Obika, the former St Mirren striker, joined on loan from Morecambe. Given the injury to Mandron he is a welcome addition.

There is a hint that another signing is likely.

The need for reinforcements was obvious and the club has succeeded in adding more than any other Premiership club in this window.

Predictions for tonight’s line up against St Johnstone are welcome.