Bye bye Kevin, thanks for all the goals

Motherwell fans had hoped that Kevin van Veen might have entertained for another season but now that his move to Groningen has been confirmed we wish him well.

His contribution to Motherwell's revival under the charge of Stuart Kettlewell was remarkable. His record breaking scoring run in eleven consecutive games pushed the team up to seventh place in the table.

Kevin will be the first to point out that his scoring chances were generated by his team-mates but he provided a focal point for the surge up the table.

Credit for his move to Fir Park in July 2021 goes to Graham Alexander. He scored eleven times in that first season and earned an extension to his contract. He endured the team's poor start to the 2022/23 season despite laying the basis for his remarkable campaign tally.

He is a defender's nightmare. His height and strength allow his he escape the close attention of his opponent, his control of the ball allows him to escape in tight situations and he has enough pace to outstrip his marker.

He was rightly recognised as the end of season plaudits raised his profile and speculation grew that a big money move was likely over the summer. With a year still to run on his 'Well contract the manager talked of the scale of transfer fee needed to take him from Fir Park.

On the 'Well website Kettlewell said, "we face a difficult task to replace Kevin but we are working very hard behind the scenes to take this club forward.”

Kevin said, “Leaving Motherwell has been a really difficult decision

“From the day I arrived, I felt loved and I felt at home.

“It has been emotional and a privilege to feel the support from all the fans since day one. From having my own song, to the banners, this has been a special time of my life and I’ll never forget it.

“Breaking the records is one of my biggest accomplishments to date but more importantly, I hope in doing so, repaid the fans for their support.

“I’ll be following Motherwell from now on, every week, and I’ll look back fondly on my time here.

“Thanks for the memories and I’ll miss you all. I am in love….”

Thanks for the goals Kevin and all the best.