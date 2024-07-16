Bye Theo - and thanks for all the goals

Theo Bair’s move to Auxerre is confirmed as Motherwell cash in on the Canadian striker.

Speculation about the fate of the ‘Well striker grew in recent weeks but with the end of the Copa America tournament developments moved fast.

Auxerre have returned to Ligue 1 and look to maintain their top flight status with a goal scorer. He leaves Motherwell with our best wishes.

Theo joined Motherwell from St Johnstone in August 2023. He missed the League Cup group stage but played a part in every game (41) for the rest of the season. He scored a goal in the league opener against Dundee but none of the travelling support at Dens would have anticipated the key part he was to play for the rest of the campaign.

Fans looked at his underwhelming performance while he was with St Johnstone and expectations were low. Stuart Kettlewell spoke of his potential, we couldn’t see it.

He added only one more in the next nineteen games as Motherwell plumbed the depths during a long run without a win. Plenty of flack flew his way from the Fir Park stands but, to his credit, he kept to his task.

The turning point came on the eve of Hogmanay when he found the net twice against Livingston. That was the start of a thirteen goal contribution that lifted Motherwell away from the danger zone and into safety.

He grew in stature and confidence and developed a physical side to his game. He had a wonderful game at Ibrox in March at Ibrox. Messrs Soutar abd Goldson could not live with him. He scored our first and led the line for ninety minutes. He enjoyed the triumph as much as the fans in the away enclave.

Motherwell have completed a wonderful deal and the manager deserves huge credit for his foresight in bringing the player to Fir Park.