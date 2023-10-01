Celtic -24h on

Once again Motherwell fans left the game praising the team’s performance but frustrated at the final result.

Despite an equaliser deep into added time Celtic managed to take the points with an immediate reply. Motherwell had contained the visitors and were within a few minutes of the end but what followed was a goal flurry that no one expected.

Stuart Kettlewell began his remarks to MFC TV by describing his players as outstanding. “To a man they carried out their tasks against top level opposition”. He took some comfort from the complimentary comments made after the match by the opponents and ended by stating that “Motherwell are a very good side that are playing at a real high level.”

The midfield quartet, both in and out of possession, has shown encouraging consistency in recent outings. The understanding between Callum Slattery and Blair Spittal continues to impress. The intricate close passing in forward positions has become a trademark but on this occasion it was Dan Casey who was the provider for Spittal’s equaliser.

The central defence rebuffed wave after wave of Celtic probes with Bevis Mugabi looking confident alongside Casey and Paul McGinn. The wing backs made themselves available and the long ball from Liam Kelly to Stephen O’Donnell was a much repeated feature of the first half.

The team has a week to prepare for Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

Motherwell Lose Out In Thrilling Three Goal Finale