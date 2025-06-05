Close season update

Motherwell’s close season is in the third week but there has been plenty of activity at Fir Park.

Players are due to return for duty on Wednesday 18 June but they, like the fans, have no idea who will be in charge. Club chairman Kyrk Mcmillan outlined the process that will identify a new leader in an MFC TV interview. As with the last appointment we can expect no leaks!

Meanwhile preparations for the new campaign continue. The players will travel to Delden in the Netherlands for a week’s training that will include a couple of friendly matches. A closed door meeting with Carlisle will follow before the League Cup opener against Clyde on Saturday 8 July.

Before the league season begins Hertha Berlin and hundreds of their fans will visit Fir Park for a Friday night game on 25 July. The SPFL will reveal the fixture list on Friday 20 June.

Wimmer’s assistant Ahmet Koc has not (yet) joined his pal in Regensburg. Many had expected that the pair would stay together. Does Koc expect the new manager to adopt him as second in charge or has he ambitions for the top job?

Most decisions about player movement will have been made under the old regime and a couple of well trailed newcomers were unveiled. Welcome Lukas Fadinger and Jordan McGhee.

Lennon Miller and Tawanda Maswanhise are in their national squads for this weekend’s friendly fixtures. Niger and Burkino Faso and Iceland and Liechtenstein are their opponents. Fingers crossed that our boy gets a Hampden cap before the expected bids appear.