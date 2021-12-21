Crowd limit of 500 imposed

Outdoor events will be limited to 500 spectators from Boxing Day. Empty stands are back.

The announcement on Tuesday afternoon indicated that the restriction will last for a minimum of three weeks.

SPFL clubs now have the difficult task of planning a way forward. Should they bring the winter break forward in the hope that crowds can return in a month? Should they continue and organise ballots for the lucky 500?

Football first shut up shop when the pandemic took hold in March 2020. Leagues were frozen and the following season was played in front of empty stands.

Most fans will have to be content with online streaming of games - a poor second to attendance at a live event.