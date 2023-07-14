Dan Casey is a Steelman

Dan Casey makes a welcome return to the Fir Park dressing room.

After an absence of a few weeks the Irishman returns to Motherwell with a two year deal following his successful loan spell in the spring.

The no-nonsense defender formed a solid partnership with Calum Butcher and Paul McGinn as Stuart Kettlewell steered the team up the table in the second half of last season. He will be welcomed back by every ‘Well fan.

The club website quotes the manager, “It’s very obvious why we wanted to get Dan back again this season.

“He was a big part in the success we seen on the pitch in my tenure last campaign.

“We want to see the same Dan Casey again this season.”

The defender is eligible for the League Cup group match with Elgin and will travel north.

The club also unveiled the away kit. The shirt is claret with an amber diagonal strip trimmed with white. Tasty!

Callum Slattery models the second strip