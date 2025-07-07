Eseosa Sule chooses Motherwell

Motherwell reveal the fourth new signing ahead of the new season, Eseosa Sule.

The 19 year old joins on loan from his home club West Bromwich Albion. It seems that the young striker is a bit of a catch as press reports suggest that he was wanted by both Lyon and Newcastle United.

The next stage in his development will be to gain first team game time after spending last season in the West Brom reserves. His contract with them lasts until 2027.

He was born in Glasgow and spent ten years as a youngster with Celtic. He became familiar with the Scottish game before moving south the 2023.

Manager Jens Berthel Askou is quoted on the MFC website saying, “We’re extremely pleased to have Eseosa with us here at Motherwell.

“He’s a young forward with very interesting attributes. His speed, athleticism and ball-striking are all impressive.

Motherwell will play a closed door game against Carlisle on Tuesday ahead of the season opener against Clyde in the League Cup.