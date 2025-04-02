Next up - Motherwell at Rugby Park

Motherwell travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday knowing a win is needed to keep fading hope of a top six place alive.

Those who watched the Steelmen’s abject showing at Pittodrie last week will fear that the new manager bounce that delivered seven points from the previous three has now gone flat. Can the team recover to produce the high energy performance that suggested a push to the top six was a realistic expectation?

Aston Oxborough has returned from injury to occupy a seat on the bench for the last couple of games and it may be that the manager elects to have him swap places with Ellery Balcombe. His heroics on Motherwell's last visit made him man of the match. Liam Gordon had to be removed from the Aberdeen game and he is an uncertain starter.

At the attacking end a recall for Tawanda Maswanhise should provide the Kilmarnock defenders with a few problems and they will have to be mindful of Callum Slattery’s race up the scorer’s table, he has three from the last two outings.

Although the visiting fans will travel with more hope than expectation the home support have the fear. After the 5-1 drubbing in Paisley the grumbling for the head of Derek McInnes is growing. That defeat completed a five game run that produced only one point. Kilmarnock could be in the play-off spot come Saturday evening.

Recent form is in favour of the visitors but home side has the advantage of familiarity with the plastic carpet. Will Michael Wimmer win the mind game against McInnes? Let’s hope for an away win, 1-0.

Remember the last trip to Rugby Park?