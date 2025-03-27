Next up - Motherwell travel to Aberdeen

The start and stop league campaign returns on Saturday when Motherwell face Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The countdown to the split stands at three fixtures and the Dons currently hold a five point advantage over the Steelmen. A win for the visitors could well see a return to the top half of the table but a loss would deliver a severe blow to their hopes.

Previous meetings this season have gone with the home team. Aberdeen enjoyed a narrow win in October while Motherwell took the honours after a 2-0 victory at Fir Park in January.

This first full season under the care of Jimmy Thelin started with an impressive run that ended after the League Cup final loss to Celtic in October. There then followed fourteen games without a league win and a mini-recovery early in February.

Ewan Wilson at Pittodrie

It seems that regular goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov sustained a shoulder injury when his Bulgarian team met Ireland last week and that Ross Doohan will take his turn in goal. At the other end Kevin Nisbet has found some form and a fistful of goals in his last seven starts.

Michael Wimmer will have used the international break to develop his charges into his playing strategy. Those returning from foreign adventures will have a few days available for a catch-up.

The manger was delighted as he revealed the retention of Stephen O’Donnell and Callum Slattery for another season. No doubt there will be ongoing assessments for others in the squad.

Th Steelmen have scored two in each of the last three games to reinvigorate hopes for the season. Dan Casey and Callum Slattery added four and together with contributions from Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow Motherwell are now contenders for a top half finish.

Pittodrie will be close to capacity as the incentive of a £10 gate price delivers a bargain for both home and away fans. A cup tie atmosphere is likely as both teams battle for the points but they may have to settle for a point each after a 2-2 draw.

Remember the last trip to Pittodrie?