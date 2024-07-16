Fan control prevails - US offer for Motherwell withdrawn

Erik Barmack has withdrawn his offer of investment in Motherwell FC

In the face of growing fan opposition the Wild Sheep proposal has been taken off the table. The shareholder and Well Society ballots had a week left to run but are now ended without a count.

The Society delivered a robust campaign to counter the threat to fan control. Motherwell has been owned by its supporters since 2016 and the proposed investment from the former Netflix executive would have reduced the Society’s shareholding and its influence in the boardroom.

A social media blitz galvanised supporters to reject the deal and suggested an alternative way forward with ‘Our Club, Our Future’.

A statement on the club website pointed out that a united fan base was needed and that “Such divisions cannot be in the best interests of the club”. Further, “The club Board have informed the Well Society Board of Erik’s decision, and both parties are fully committed to working together for a positive future for Motherwell FC.”

The board of Motherwell FC have placed themselves at odds with their fans and some quick soul searching is needed. The outgoing chairman’s departure may be hastened and the positions of those who supported the bid seem fragile. A complete restructuring is needed.

The Society responded to the news by thanking the Barmacks for their interest in the club and urged them to maintain an interest in the club.

Their statement continued, “We are, however, disappointed that the decision to withdraw has come in the midst of a members’ ballot, which will now be suspended. In addition to significant financial cost to the Well Society, this period has required significant focus from our members and caused unwelcome uncertainty for supporters.

“As the majority shareholder in Motherwell Football Club, we have been clear that we’re committed to growth and sustainable investment, including working collaboratively with a range of new partners.

“We’ve also been clear that partnership means just that, not investment at any cost. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support that we have received from members and fans, former players and officials, as well as clubs across the UK and beyond, both in relation to our plan for growth, and our position taken on the Wild Sheep Sports investment proposal.

“Well Society members and Motherwell fans have been clear on the need for change and we agree. As we reflect on today’s developments, now is the time for a significant reset in the relationship between the Club Board, the Well Society Board, Society members, and the Motherwell fanbase as a whole.

And “We believe that the Well Society’s recently published prospectus for growth, “Our Club, Our Future”, gives us a fresh opportunity to work together, in true partnership, with the club’s Chief Executive, Finance Director, and new Chair leading a new Club Board.”

It is now more important than ever that fans rally behind the Society by signing up and/or increasing their contributions.

