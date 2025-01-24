Four in at Fir Park a week ahead of the winter window end

With a week remaining in the winter window Motherwell have already brought in four new faces.

Two ‘keepers, a midfielder and a striker should bring some relief to Stuart Kettlewell’s selection problems in the face of the continuing injury crisis.

The injury to Aston Oxborough and the recall of Krisztian Hegyi promted an immediate need for replacements between the sticks. Archie Mair was rushed up from Norwich City and within twenty four hours he was on the field facing Hibs. He now has competition from Ellery Balcombe, a more experienced guardian. Balcombe’s home club is Brentford and he was on loan at St Mirren for the first half of the season.

Kai Andrews is a highly rated young midfield player on the books at Coventry City. Like the rest of the January imports he is on loan at Fir Park for the rest of the season. He made his debut as a Steelmen at Rugby Park and impressed when he came on as a late substitute.

The latest recruit is 28 year old striker Luke Armstrong who joins for the rest of the season from Carlisle United. Chatter on a Carlisle fan forum suggests that he’ll be a positive addition.

The manager’s ability to navigate through the shortage of first team options is further eased by the return from long term injury of Sam Nicholson and Callum Slattery. Both players have made partial appearances in the last few games and must be approaching full fitness.

There will be a chance to see some of those players at McDiamid Park tomorrow. Fingers crossed.