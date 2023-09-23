Fresh blood for the Well Society

Motherwell FC’s owners, the Well Society, may face a shake up after board elections.

The Society took ownership of the club from Les Hutchison in 2016 and Motherwell became the first top-flight club in the UK to be fan owned. Since then the club has achieved financial stability and a fair amount of success on the park. Equally important has been the deepening of links between the club and its community.

The Rules of the Society limit board members to a three year term to give the opportunity for members to influence the direction of travel. The upcoming election will enlarge the board to the allowed maximum of nine electees with the option of a further three by co-option.

Four of the current board are among the eighteen candidates standing for six places. Voting closes at noon on Friday 13 October.

The election offers the potential for as many as six newcomers to the top of the Society and the opportunity to bring fresh ideas and new enthusiasm. Two of the elected members will represent the Society on the club board.

Members should have received an email with all relevant details including links to candidates’s statements and the ballot paper. Any queries should be addressed to well.society@motherwellfc.co.uk.