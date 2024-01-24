 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. 'Well Latest
  4. 'Well News

Friday night is Scottish Cup night for the Mighty 'Well

Last updated : 24 January 2024 By John Wilson

Motherwell's Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Greenock Morton will take place on Friday 9 February at Cappielow Park.

The game will be covered by BBC Scotland with a 7.30pm kick off.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Motherwell reached this stage thanks to a 3-1 win over Alloa Athletic and Morton succeeded with a 2-0 win over Montrose.

C:WindowsTempphp2CBA.tmp

The financial boost will be welcome by both clubs as they face the business end of the season.

'Well fans may recall that the last Morton v Motherwell Scottish Cup was also televised.  Thanks to that we call recall Psycho's gymnastics at the end.

 

 

 


Trending on the boards