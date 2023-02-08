From Fir Park to Pittodrie

The mystery is over. Alan Burrows has joined Aberdeen as chief executive after 15 year at Motherwell.

Alan's surprise announcement that he would be leaving Motherwell last month gave rise to much speculation. The announcement by Aberdeen that he will take up post on 27 February clears up one half of the puzzle.

He is quoted on the AFC announcement, "I want to place on record my sincere thanks to all my friends and colleagues at Motherwell for 15 memorable years. I wish the club, the directors, the staff, players and the supporters, who were very good to me, every success in the future."

The news comes days after Motherwell's 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie. The long run of poor results has put pressure on the club board and on Stevie Hammell. The news of Burrow's defection to Aberdeen will no nothing to ease worries. The club needs a reboot from top to bottom.

The understanding was that he would remain in post at Fir Park until a replacement was engaged. As yet there has been no reaction from Motherwell to the news.

