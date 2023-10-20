Motherwell’s scheduled game in Perth on Saturday has been postponed. It’s sensible decision given the extreme weather.

Despite St Johnstone reporting on Friday afternoon that the McDiarmid Park surface had survived the deluge the correct option was taken.

Perth is on the edge the area designated with a red weather warning and the advice is to avoid journey unless essential. The presence of emergency services on standby at a football match when they may be required elsewhere would be a waste of resources.

The SPFL have cancelled several fixtures in the north east including the Aberdeen v Dundee meeting at Pittodrie.

No date for the re-arrangement has been announced.