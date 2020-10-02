Goodbye Jermaine, welcome back Devante

Motherwell and Jermaine Hylton part company while Devante Cole returns.

The match at Rugby Park was cancelled but business at Motherwell continued as Steven Robinson's squad lost a winger and gained a striker.

Hylton was released from his contract and allowed to join Ross County. The winger had his moments last season but failed to hold a place in the team in recent months. He contributed four goals since joining in the summer of 2019.

Cole scores at McDiarmid Park

Cole joined in the same 2019 window on loan from Wigan. He started thirteen and came off the bench eight times before leaving after six months. He starts another spell at Fir Park with a contract running until the end of the season.