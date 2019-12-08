Hearts - 24h on

What a week. In three matches Motherwell collected nine points, scored eight, conceded none and moved up to third place in the Premiership table. Is it too soon to start thinking about a European tour?

Yes. Such thoughts should remain locked in the deep recesses of Motherwell fans' minds. Our priority remains to ensure top flight survival. To that end there was chat in the Cooper Stand on Saturday that suggested a further three wins from the sixteen remaining before the split would probably do.

A more realistic appreciation of our league position reveals that we are halfway to the split and thirteen points ahead of seventh placed Livingston. It would be a huge disappointment if we don't remain in the top half.

Saturday's win was one that came without Motherwell playing near their best but by applying the basics well. Jermaine Hylton gave a good explanation when he was interviewed on BBC Alba after the game.

"The team, all over the pitch has been so solid." Asked why things seem to click so well on the pitch the winger replied, "Every single day we are constantly drilled about the tactical and technical stuff and it's starting to stick." That's a fine tribute to the coaching team.

Hylton was named man of the match but there were many contenders for the compliment. Bevis Mugabi gave another assured performance in central defence. His recent award of an extended contract appears to be another smart piece of business for the club.

As the winter transfer window approaches it may be that our resolve is tested as prospective purchasers attempt to lure some of our talent away from Fir Park. As recent history has shown the club will ensure that our valuation is met before anyone is sold. The increased return from a top half finish should give us more room to manoeuvre.

