Hibs 24h on

Motherwell's revival under the leadership of Stuart Kettlewell shows no sign of weakening as the 3-1 triumph over Hibs demonstrated.

When Kevin van Veen converted an 80th minute free kick the Easter Road exits filled with departing Hibees. The travelling band waited after the final whistle to acclaim their happy claret and amber heroes for an excellent afternoon's entertainment.

Any fears that the international break interruption might have halted the recent upturn in form were dispelled inside the opening ten minutes. It was clear that the players were 'up for it'. They were quick to the tackle and eager to move forward.

Hibs were in retreat in that opening spell and when Sean Goss curled that wonderful left footed free kick into David Marshall's postage stamp corner it became clear that a rare win in Leith was on the cards.

For a spell the home side threatened. Motherwell graduate Chris Cadden posed most threat but by the time he delivered the telling cross for Kevin Nisbet a two goal cushion has been secured thanks to the second half penalty.

The Dutch striker sealed the win with his own free kick to bring his season's total to twenty.

With the threat of a relegation battle receding the manager can spare some thinking time consider preparations for next season. A number of first team regulars will be out of contract at the end of next month and the time for negotiation has arrived. The growing certainty of top flight football next season is likely to aid discussions.

'Well Shine In Leith