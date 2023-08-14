Hibs 24h on - A Good Start

Motherwell fans should be pleasantly pleased with the start to the new season. Four points from a possible six is a good return.

Followers of the claret and amber never know what to expect as a new campaign begins. While a few optimists dream of a confident march into the top six most take a more cautious view and hope for a safe conclusion with top flight safety ensured.

The old season ended with some welcome and unexpected success. Stuart Kettlewell took charge after the debacle in Kirkcaldy and transformed the struggling team to one that finished comfortably in mid-table. With a strengthened defence and a record breaking striker only two losses were recorded in the final fourteen games.

The usual close season change of personnel did not instill any confidence as the ViaPlay groups got underway yet Motherwell progressed dropping only one point on the way. The emergence of Lennon Miller offered encouragement but the prospect of a trip to newly promoted Dundee was viewed with trepidation.

Theo Bair scored on his debut and the account was opened with a point. Then followed a visit from a Hibs team boosted by a 3-1 Conference League win against Luzern. Goals from Connor Wilkinson and the dazzling Dane Mika Biereth sealed the game. The protective wall around Liam Kelly gave him an easy afternoon and only an added time penalty prevented a well earned clean sheet.

No one, least of all the manager, is going to fall into a complacency trap yet there are signs of light of the horizon. The potential for a successful season is there. Fingers crossed.

