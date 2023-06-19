Jonathan joins up as pre-season starts

Motherwell players returned to Fir Park on Monday. They were joined Jon Obika who has agreed a one year contract.

The 32 year old striker is Stuart Kettlewell's first summer signing and he will hope that the well travelled forward continues to develop his understanding with his team-mates. He made ten appearances during his several months' loan last season.

On the club website Obika says, "“Having been here last season, I was really eager to come back again this season.

“I thrive when I work in a professional environment and feel that’s when I can get the best out of me. This club has high standards in abundance and I’m fully committed for the campaign ahead.

“There is a real feel-good factor at the club and I’m looking forward to trying to create a successful season together.”

Despite the prolonged speculation about the future of Kevin van Veen there has been no indication from the club that a striking vacancy exists. There is growing expectation with ‘Well fans that the Dutchman may be kitted out in claret and amber this season.

The manager expressed his delight at the signing. Let’s hope a few more arrive before the squad moves to Holland to the training camp next week.