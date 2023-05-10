King Kevin on the PFA shortlist

Huge congratulations are due to Kevin van Veen for his nomination as one of four for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The contribution he has made to Motherwell’s likely survival this season is immense. In a team that struggled for more than half the campaign his 25 goal tally is a remarkable haul.

He was born a fortnight after Motherwell won the cup in 1991 and arrived at Fir Park thanks to a previous relationship with the then manager Graham Alexander. He scored 11 in that first season but his self belief led to a promise for more in the next.

This term saw him under the command of three gaffers. Alexander and Stevie Hammell made way for Stuart Kettlewell and the goal scoring run ramped up.

He has scored in each his last seven games with ten in total and there is the prospect of more to come in the remaining four.

It is hardly surprising that speculation is rife about a summer departure that would top up the Fir Park coffers. He is contracted for a further season but as a 32 year old when the new season begins there is every reason for him to look for a big pay day while his career lasts.

He will be joined by three from Celtic (Calum McGregor, Kyogo and Reo Hatate) for the presentation of awards at Sunday’s PFA dinner.

He was typically modest when quoted on the Motherwell website saying, “There is a real togetherness at the club and that’s why I thank all my teammates, staff and fans, all of whom have helped me reach my targets this year. The support I have had this season has been incredible.

“I wouldn’t be nominated if it wasn’t for them.

Congratulations Kevin - and score a few more before the season ends!