Lamie signs for 'Well

Motherwell have announced the signing of Ricki Lamie, formerly of Livingston, as the first new addition to the 2020/21 squad.

Lamie has been brought in to fill the not inconsiderable hole in centre defence that followed the departure of Peter Hartley. He'll partner his former team-mate Declan Gallagher. This move is no surprise as reports of Stephen Robinson's interest in the player have been making the rounds since the turn of the year.

The 26 year old is 6'3" tall and comes with almost 20 years of experience in the Scottish game since his young debut for Airdrie. A native of Shotts, he came to prominence with a spell at Morton before moving to Almondvale in July 2018.

He has played on the left side of defence but is more comfortable in the central position where his heading ability is a feature. He can find his way into opposition boxes and he was credited with four goals for Livingston last season.

Lamie will wear the number four jersey in the 2020/21 campaign. His contract will run until the summer of 2022.

Like the rest of the squad he will undergo the strangeness of pre-season training under the social distancing rules that should lead to the start of the new season in August.