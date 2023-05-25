Last up - Dundee United at Fir Park

Motherwell end the season with a visit from doomed Dundee United at Fir Park on Sunday - a party for the ‘Well, a wake for United.

While there may be some regret in the Motherwell camp that the winning position Livingston was not sustained it will not compare with the depression that settled upon Tannadice on Wednesday evening.

The 3-0 loss to Kilmarnock all but confirmed the relegation of Jim Goodwin’s side and only the most deluded Tangerine fan will cling on to the remote possibility of a last game reprieve. Those who occupy the away stand on Sunday will bid a sad farewell to top flight football for at least a season.

United had a three game run of victories in April, including a 2-1 at Fir Park, but four consecutive losses seem to have sealed their fate.

Motherwell, in deep trouble at the start of the year, turned the season around with a change of manager in February. Stuart Kettlewell knows that a win on Sunday will cap a wonderful start to his stint at Fir Park. To date he has overseen eight wins, three draws and only two defeats.

Catch me if you can

A final home game will give fans an opportunity to thanks players for their efforts as a number will leave the club over the summer. Much of the focus will be on Kevin van Veen as he rewrites the scoring records.

Kettlewell’s final team selection may have to wait until injuries are assessed. His regular defensive trio of Butcher, Casey and McGinn served well for a dozen games but that option may not be possible on Sunday.

If the visitors can muster enough willpower to make a defiant last stand there may be a close contest but it’s more likely that the season will end with a home win, 2-0.

