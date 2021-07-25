League Cup knockout: Dundee v Motherwell

Motherwell have been drawn away to Dundee in the first knockout round stage of the Premier Sports Cup.
The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 13/14 August.
The full draw is
Rangers v Dunfermline
Arbroath v St Johnstone
Hibs v Kilmarnock
Ayr v Dundee Utd
Celtic v Hearts
Raith Rovers v Aberdeen
Dundee v Motherwell
Livingston v St Mirren
Motherwell made their way to the top of Group F thanks to wins over Queen's Park, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic and a costly defeat to Airdrie.
The price paid for the under par midweek at New Broomfield was a failure to take seeded status into Sunday's draw.