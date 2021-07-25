 
League Cup knockout: Dundee v Motherwell

Last updated : 25 July 2021 By John Wilson

 Motherwell have been drawn away to Dundee in the first knockout round stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 13/14 August.

The full draw is

Rangers v Dunfermline

Arbroath v St Johnstone

Hibs v Kilmarnock

Ayr v Dundee Utd

Celtic v Hearts

Raith Rovers v Aberdeen

Dundee v Motherwell

Livingston v St Mirren

Motherwell made their way to the top of Group F thanks to wins over Queen's Park, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic and a costly defeat to Airdrie.  

The price paid for the under par midweek at New Broomfield was a failure to take seeded status into Sunday's draw.

