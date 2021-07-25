League Cup knockout: Dundee v Motherwell

Motherwell have been drawn away to Dundee in the first knockout round stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 13/14 August.

The full draw is

Rangers v Dunfermline

Arbroath v St Johnstone

Hibs v Kilmarnock

Ayr v Dundee Utd

Celtic v Hearts

Raith Rovers v Aberdeen

Dundee v Motherwell

Livingston v St Mirren

Motherwell made their way to the top of Group F thanks to wins over Queen's Park, Queen of the South and Annan Athletic and a costly defeat to Airdrie.

The price paid for the under par midweek at New Broomfield was a failure to take seeded status into Sunday's draw.

