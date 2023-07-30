League Cup Round 2 Draw - St Mirren v Motherwell

Motherwell have been paired with St Mirren in the second round of the Viaplay Cup. The tie will be played in Paisley

The tie is scheduled for the weekend of 19/20 August subject to the broadcaster’s whim.

Their name was on the cup

The tournament reverts to a traditional knock-out format from the second round onwards, with ties decided by extra time and penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Motherwell were one of the eight seeds in the last sixteen draw. Wins against Elgin City, Queen of the South and East Fife together with the two points earned in Dumfries were enough to deliver one of the top three group winner positions.

But for now Stuart Kettlewell’s concentration will be on the league opener on Saturday. Motherwell have trip to Dens Park with a 3pm kick off.