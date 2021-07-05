Liam Kelly is a Steelman

Motherwell fans will be delighted to learn that Liam Kelly has joined the club with a three year deal.

The goalkeeper played a vital part in saving our skins last season after joining on loan from Queens Park Rangers in January.

The fact that he collected the players’ player of the year after a half season’s appearances is testament to his worth to the team.

Graham Alexander’s comments on the MFC website indicated that the long negotiation with QPR was fully supported by the club board. “It’s brilliant to have Liam back with us and even better that he’s now our player.

“It’s been a long process but the board have been great with their patience and backing as we worked to get this deal done.

“We all saw Liam’s qualities first-hand last season, and I know how much he enjoyed his time with us previously.

“His ability, professionalism and drive will improve us again. Everyone is delighted to see him back in a Motherwell shirt.”

His capture ties him to Fir Park until 2024 but if he is able to maintain the outstanding form shown in his 21 games in claret and amber we can expect interest from others.

Liam (25) will wear the number one jersey and he’ll be backed up by Scott Fox. Reports suggest that Trevor Carson is likely to move on.