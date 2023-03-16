Licence to Skill - Gordon Young

Our former youth coach (and manager for a couple of games) Gordon Young will be in Motherwell library on Monday 27 March to chat about his new book.

He'll be interviewed by football journalist Daniel Gray as his career from Motherwell to Cove Rangers via America and Latvia is explored.

Here's the summary courtesy of Amazon..

Follow professional football coach Gordon Young on a mission from Cambuslang to Kazakhstan as he gives a fascinating, illuminating and humorous insight into the development of young players, coaching around the world and attaining the much-coveted Uefa Pro-Licence.



The man who has been instrumental in developing the well-respected Motherwell FC Youth Academy – signing and mentoring Scottish football gems such as David Turnbull, Allan Campbell, Jake Hastie and James Scott – tells how he begged, borrowed and stole the hearts of a community to make the Academy what it is today.



Football fans everywhere will be enthralled as the charismatic and gregarious ‘Wee Youngy’ explains the ins and outs of his roles at Sheffield United, Dundee United, Falkirk and Cove Rangers. He describes his coaching adventures in countries such as India, USA and Latvia and reveals his battle with depression. Readers will laugh out loud at tales involving the great and the good of the football world and relish in Gordon’s refreshing football philosophy and his personal and emotional take on the sport he loves.



‘Wee Youngy’ has built up a BIG reputation in the game as one of the world’s best academy managers, coaches, football jokers and raconteurs - and his behind-the-scenes, untold stories will delight, surprise and shock in equal measure.

Gordon Young in conversation with Daniel Gray

Monday 27 March, 7pm | Motherwell Library

FREE

Book a place in person at the library or call 01698 332626