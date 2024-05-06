Livingston - 48h on

Motherwell fans spent much of the season fearing the worst but Saturday’s convincing win over Livingston offers the prospect of another season in the top flight.

From early September Motherwell embarked on a steady downward trend that ended with a three week spell in eleventh place. Fortunately Santa’s sprinkling of Yuletide cheer sparked the upturn that has delivered safety with three games remaining.

Much of the credit has to go to Theo Bair and Blair Spittal and the pair were recognised for their contributions at the club’s Player of the Year function that followed the Livingston game.

The event took place with the 4-1 thumping of the West Lothian club still fresh. Bair’s double, Dan Casey’s header and Sam Nicholson’s rocket gave a healthy boost to the goal difference that, combined with the nine point gap over the play-off spot, allows us to look to next season. The manager has the luxury of three relatively stress free games ahead and still the prospect of advancement in the table remains.

We are told that planning for the next campaign is well underway and the clarity about the club’s status next season should help the process. More than half of the current squad will arrive at the end of their current contracts (or loan spells) at the end of the month.

Next up is a trip to Dingwall. The teams delivered fourteen goals in the three previous meetings this season. Let’s hope for a high scoring encounter with the balance in favour of the visitors.

Motherwell Score Four To Send Livingston Down