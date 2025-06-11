Local boy does good: Lennon steps up

It came as no surprise to Motherwell fans that Lennon Miller delivered his usual composed performance as he collected the first pair of caps in what is probably the start of a long and distinguished international career.

Although he made a handful of appearances in claret and amber in season 22/23 (the first only thirty days after his sixteenth birthday) it was not until the following campaign that most of the ‘Well support recognised that the Academy had nurtured another gem.

That season opened with a League Cup trip to Elgin. The FPC match report offered the following paragraph, “Lennon Miller, not seventeen until next month, was the man of the match. He gave a master class in midfield play from his position in front of the O’Donnell, Mugabi, Blaney back three and to cap off his fine performance he scored the opening goal – a low drive from all of twenty five yards. “

His thirty two games that season established him as a fixture in the Motherwell opening eleven. Stevie Hammell’s judgement was backed by Stuart Kettlewell and eventually Michael Wimmer.

His team-mates were happy to line up behind the gifted midfielder without regard to his tender years. In the absence of Paul McGinn and Stephen O’Donnel he led the team out at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final in the season just finished.

He is one of those rare talents that can make time slow down when in possession. There is an unhurried air about him as he takes the ball, turns and passes. The ball invariably falls at a colleague’s feet.

He finished Motherwell’s 24/25 season in Dingwall with the team standing back to let him acknowledge the travelling support. There were more than a few tears shed as he appeared to share his farewell with the fans who regard him as one of their own.

He will take the best wishes of us all with him.

Come on ye ‘Well.