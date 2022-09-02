Louis Moult returns to Motherwell

Motherwell announce the return of Louis Moult on a one year loan from Burton Albion.

Four and a half years after he left Fir Park for Preston North End the much loved 30 year old has been drawn back to boost Motherwell's strike force.

'Well fans have long debated his return sometimes with mixed feelings but now that he's here he will receive a rousing welcome.

His phenomenal goals scoring record guaranteed respect but he endeared himself with his wholehearted commitment to the club. He engaged with supporters freely and bought into the fan ownership model.

His arrival in the summer of 2015 came under the reign of Ian Baraclough and he soon became a fixture in the team. He scored 50 goals in claret and amber, the last pair against Aberdeen in November 2017.

On the MFC site,

“To get Louis on board is a major coup,” manager Steven Hammell said.

“I played alongside Louis and I am fully aware of what he is capable of and what he will bring to this team.

“I’m excited to see what he has to offer this season.”

Here is Moult's hit list....