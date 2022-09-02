Louis Moult returns to Motherwell

Motherwell announce the return of Louis Moult on a one year loan from Burton Albion.
Four and a half years after he left Fir Park for Preston North End the much loved 30 year old has been drawn back to boost Motherwell's strike force.
'Well fans have long debated his return sometimes with mixed feelings but now that he's here he will receive a rousing welcome.
His phenomenal goals scoring record guaranteed respect but he endeared himself with his wholehearted commitment to the club. He engaged with supporters freely and bought into the fan ownership model.
His arrival in the summer of 2015 came under the reign of Ian Baraclough and he soon became a fixture in the team. He scored 50 goals in claret and amber, the last pair against Aberdeen in November 2017.
On the MFC site,
“To get Louis on board is a major coup,” manager Steven Hammell said.
“I played alongside Louis and I am fully aware of what he is capable of and what he will bring to this team.
“I’m excited to see what he has to offer this season.”
Here is Moult's hit list....
|August 2015
|St Johnsone
|1
|East Fife
|1
|Kilmarnock
|1
|September 2015
|Ross County
|1
|Morton
|1
|October 2015
|Kilmarnock
|1
|November 2015
|Inverness
|1
|Hearts
|1
|December 2015
|Dundee
|1
|Celtic
|2
|January 2016
|Hamilton
|1
|Cove Rangers
|1
|February 2016
|St Johnstone
|1
|Partick Thistle
|2
|March 2016
|Dundee United
|1
|Aberdeen
|1
|Season 15/16
|18
|July 2016
|Annan
|2
|September 2016
|Ross County
|1
|Hamilton
|4
|November 2016
|Partick Thistle
|1
|December 2016
|Celtic
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|January 2017
|Rangers
|1
|Ross County
|1
|February 2017
|Dundee
|1
|April 2017
|Rangers
|1
|Inverness
|1
|Dundee
|1
|May 2017
|Hamilton
|1
|Season 16/17
|18
|July 2017
|Queen's Park
|1
|Morton
|1
|August 2017
|Ross County
|1
|Hearts
|1
|September 2017
|Kilmarnock
|1
|Hibs
|2
|Aberdeen
|2
|October 2017
|Rangers
|2
|November 2017
|Ross County
|1
|Aberdeen
|2
|Season 17/18
|14
|Running total
|FIFTY