 
  1. Footymad
  2. 'Well Mad
  3. 'Well Latest
  4. 'Well News

Mark O'Hara likely to sign Motherwell deal

Last updated : 14 April 2020 By John Wilson

Peterborough United director of football, Barry Fry, says that a deal with Motherwell has been agreed in principle for Mark O’Hara.

A report in the Peterborough Telegraph quotes Fry, “We have agreed a deal in principle with Motherwell for Mark’s transfer. It’s not a done deal yet because Scottish football is a bit confusing right now, but I expect it to happen.

Motherwell seem happy with Mark and he’s not likely to get a chance with us so it’s a good move for him.”

Mark has made 20 appearances in claret and amber in this interrupted season and has a couple of goals to his credit.  He has fitted well into the team and there is no doubt that he will be a good addition to the squad.

The report suggests that the move will recompense Peterborough for the “small fee” they paid to Dundee for his move south in August 2018.


Trending on the boards