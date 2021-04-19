More streaming next season

The SPFL and Sky have agreed that season ticket holders will continue to have access to internet streams of their club's matches next season.

The scheme, similar to that in the current season, gives Premiership clubs some certainty as they frame the difficult task of selling season tickets while access to grounds remains unclear.

As restrictions relax in the coming months (fingers crossed) it may be some time before permitted capacity can host all those who commit to the season ticket. The alternative of a stream may present a comfy alternative on a cold, wet December Saturday.

Clubs face another step into the unknown and it will be fascinating to discover the schemes employed to tempt regulars to sign up.

The full press release is reproduced below.

PRESS RELEASE

SPFL AND SKY SPORTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR BOOST FOR SCOTTISH FOOTBALL FANS