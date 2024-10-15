Motherwell - October international update

Half a dozen Motherwell players were involved with five international squads during the October break.

There were mixed results but all seemed to have come through their journeys without injury. Now they can focus on the game against Dundee on Saturday.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was with the Australian squad for their Asian World Cup qualification games against China and Japan. His side won the first and drew the second but the number 9 was an unused substitute in both matches.

Lennon Miller & Ewan Wilson were involved with the Scotland U21 squad but losses to Belgium and Kazakhstan dashed hopes of an appearance at next year’s Euros. Miller started both games and scored a wonderful equaliser against Kazakhstan but it was not enough. Wilson was brought on for the additional 5 minutes as Scotland tried desperately to score twice as the clock ran out.

Tawanda Maswanhise made the long trip to South Africa where his Zimbabwe side won both of the double header meetings with Namibia. He was on the bench for the first match but played for 25 minutes in the second. Zimbabwe now lie second in their African Cup of Nations group two points behind leaders Cameroon with two games remaining.

Krisztián Hegyi joined the Hungarian U21 squad for their group matches against Malta and Belgium. A home win in the first and a win in the second ended their interest in qualification. Hegyi sat out for the first game but started at Windsor Park on Tuesday to earn a clean sheet and a win.

Kofi Balmer got a late call to the Northern Irish as they faced Belarus and Bulgaria in the Nations League groups C.