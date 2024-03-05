Motherwell add a new striker

Motherwell have signed striker Moses Ebiye on a contract until 2025. The Nigerian most recently played for Aalesund.

The 26 year old scored three times in the Norwegian season that ended in November. Ebiye has been training with the squad recently and impressed the manager.

Stuart Kettlewell told the club website,”This has been a long and arduous process. A lot of people behind the scenes at the club have had to work very hard but we’re very excited to see what Moses can do in his time at the club.

Thanks to MFC for the photograph

His goalscoring record in Norway is very impressive and we feel that is something that will benefit us as we go into the remainder of the season.”

Recruitment to the forward area of the team was a priority during the winter transfer window and although Jack Vale was added on loan from Blackburn the capture on a an 18 month deal of this latest recruit should help the team as it srives to reach the top have of the table in the four remaining games before the league split.