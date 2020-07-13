Motherwell announce the passing of Pat Quinn

Pat Quinn, arguably Motherwell’s greatest inside forward, has died at the age of 84.

The announcement on the club website comes with condolences to his family and friends. There will be particular sadness to those fortunate enough to remember his wonderful skills at the heart of the great Ancell Babes side of the late 1950s.

Standing :- Willie McSeveney, Hugh Strachan, Hastie Weir, Aitken, John Martis, Bobby Roberts,

Seated:- Young, Pat Quinn, Bert McCann, Willie Hunter, Andy Weir

He wore claret and amber between 1955 and 1962 and was a great provider of ammunition for Ian St John in that legendary team. It was said that St John used to complain to his team-mate if a cross was delivered with the laces on the wrong side, such was Pat’s mastery of the ball.

He made almost 200 appearances and contributed around a hundred goals for the club. He won four caps and played for the Scottish League six times. He was Motherwell’s Player of the Year in 1961.

In Jeffrey and Fry’s book The Men Who Made Motherwell, Quinn is described as the conductor of the Ancell Babes’ midfield, a genuinely gifted player who relied on an astute football brain as opposed to speed and strength.

In 1962 he moved to Blackpool then to Hibs where he stayed for six seasons before joining East Fife where he was a player/coach.